Gurugram's first dedicated cycle track between Huda City Centre and Subhash Chowk opens to public

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gurugram's first cycle track between Huda City Centre and Subhash Chowk now opens to public (Representational image)

Gurugram's first cycle track between Huda City Centre (HCC) and Subhash Chowk patch has now been opened for public. The 9.6 km (approx 10 km) long dedicated-cycle track has been developed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The track was inaugurated on Friday with a cyclothon that saw participation of over 1,500 people.

According to Hindustan Times, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, VS Kundu, speaking on the occasion, said, "The first cyclothon of this year was organised on the occasion of World Car Free Day on September 22 along Golf Course Road. At that time, the idea of building a special cycle track came up. This cycle track is dedicated to the common man and we are appealing to the citizens to continue using it so that there is no encroachment on the track and cyclists can keep availing the facility to the fullest."

Though the cycle track has been opened for the public, the development authority is currently building a flyover an underpass at Huda City Centre (HCC). Once both these projects are completed, the cycle track will be further extended by 200 metres.

