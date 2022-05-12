Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
  4. Gurugram: Father-son duo pretend to be CBI & demand crores, caught red-handed | What happened

Gurugram: Father-son duo pretend to be CBI & demand crores, caught red-handed | What happened

Yashpal Arora and Rahul Arora, the accused arrested, had demanded Rs 4 crore from Yashpal Batra in lieu of withdrawal of a complaint against him.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Gurugram Published on: May 12, 2022 20:04 IST
Image Source : @ANI

The accused - Yashpal Arora and Rahul Arora

In a movie-like crime case that surfaced on Thursday in Haryana, a father and son duo were booked in Gurugram for posing as ED-CBI officers and duping people by threatening them with fake cases. 

Yashpal Arora and Rahul Arora, the accused arrested, had demanded Rs 4 crore from Yashpal Batra in lieu of withdrawal of a complaint against him. The twist is: the case is fake and was filed by the father and son. 

The duo was arrested red-handed, duping the victim, said the area's DCP Crime. He added that further investigation is underway. There are allegations that the Aroras had done the same before. 

