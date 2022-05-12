Gurugram: Father-son duo pretend to be CBI & demand crores, caught red-handed | What happened

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The accused - Yashpal Arora and Rahul Arora

In a movie-like crime case that surfaced on Thursday in Haryana, a father and son duo were booked in Gurugram for posing as ED-CBI officers and duping people by threatening them with fake cases.

Yashpal Arora and Rahul Arora, the accused arrested, had demanded Rs 4 crore from Yashpal Batra in lieu of withdrawal of a complaint against him. The twist is: the case is fake and was filed by the father and son.

The duo was arrested red-handed, duping the victim, said the area's DCP Crime. He added that further investigation is underway. There are allegations that the Aroras had done the same before.

