Gurugram COVID recovery rate 98.14%: Official.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram has shown marked improvement with 98.14 per cent recovery rate as compared to 91.89 per cent a week back, according to the district administration.

The health officials said the action plan prepared by the district administration focusing on testing, tracing and treatment appears to have paid of.

They said so far, 14,96,670 covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 13,11,750 have come negative. In the last 24 hours around 5,493 tests were conducted in the district.

Also, a total of 6,54,970 people have been administered with Covid jabs including 5,299 on Thursday.

On Thursday, 573 people recovered as against 171 new cases reported in Gurugram.

According to the daily health bulletin, 1,76,089 people have recovered so far in Gurugram.

According to the figures, the number of total active case in Gurugram district is 2,554 out of which 2,145 patients are in home isolation.

For the past one week, covid numbers in Gurugram has remained below 500, acccording to daily health bulletin.

The health official said that due to increased awareness among the residents and several awareness campaigns organized by the district administration and health department, the recovery rate of corona infected patients is constantly improving.

"Though the recovery rate is good in the district, but still we would like to advise the residents to be vigilant while the cases of Covid-19 are decreasing, we have to continue to take precautions to end the pandemic from the district," said Virender Yadav, civil surgeon Gurugram.

Yadav said that 5,000 to 6,000 people are being tested daily. An intensive testing campaign is being carried out by the Health Department team.

