Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 13 villages remain free from COVID in Gurugram.

Door-to-door screening being conducted by the Gurugram health department in the rural areas has found that 13 villages remain unaffected by the coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that 13 villages with zero Covid cases is a major relief to the district at a time when other areas are reporting maximum number of infections.

District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Narendra Sarwan said that the health department groups, which comprise Anganwadi workers and Asha workers, have been screening people in every village of the district since May 15. This work is being done simultaneously in all the 166 villages of the district.

"As of now, according to the survey data, of all the 166 villages in Gurugram, 13 have not reported a single Covid case so far," Sarwan added.

He said that out of 73 villages of Pataudi block, seven were found to be Covid-free.

Similarly, in 48 villages of Farrukhnagar block, four villages were found to be free from the infection. So far, two villages were also found to be Covid-free out of 35 in Sohna block.

Besides, the survey also said that out of 65 villages, only one person was found be Covid positive.

"During the survey, around 252 persons have been found Covid positive in rural areas. The district administration has provided appropriate help including kits to those who were infected," the official said.

