Monday, August 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gurugram: Class 4 girl student collapses in school, dies

Gurugram: Class 4 girl student collapses in school, dies

A video of the incident has also surfaced in which it can be seen that the 11-year-old girl stumbled near the stairs inside the school and then fell due to dizziness.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2022 20:03 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • Class 4 girl student of a private school in Gurugram died under mysterious circumstances
  • The deceased has been identified as Amyra Walia, a resident of Sector 65
  • A video of the incident has also surfaced

Gurugram: A Class 4 girl student of a private school in Gurugram died under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Amyra Walia, a resident of Sector 65.

A video of the incident has also surfaced in which it can be seen that the 11-year-old girl stumbled near the stairs inside the school and then fell due to dizziness.

The school authority immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"The exact cause behind the death of the student will be known after an autopsy. The parents did not file any complaint against anyone. We have launched a probe into the incident," Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station, told IANS.

Related Stories
Delhi excise policy: CBI begins quizzing accused, shares FIR with ED

Delhi excise policy: CBI begins quizzing accused, shares FIR with ED

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase int'l outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase int'l outreach

ALSO READHeavy traffic jam at Delhi borders amid curbs due to 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body

ALSO READShocking! Patna ADM mercilessly assaults, drags job aspirant holding tricolour; inquiry ordered

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News