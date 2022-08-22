Gurugram: Class 4 girl student collapses in school, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gurugram: A Class 4 girl student of a private school in Gurugram died under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Amyra Walia, a resident of Sector 65.

A video of the incident has also surfaced in which it can be seen that the 11-year-old girl stumbled near the stairs inside the school and then fell due to dizziness.

The school authority immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"The exact cause behind the death of the student will be known after an autopsy. The parents did not file any complaint against anyone. We have launched a probe into the incident," Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station, told IANS.

