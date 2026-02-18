Gurugram CA kills pregnant wife by slitting her throat with scissors, tries to pass it off as robbery

Gurugram:

A 31-year-old chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife by slitting her throat with a pair of scissors and attempting to portray the crime as a robbery and kidnapping, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Anshul Dhawan, was married to Mehak (27) in September last year. The couple was living and working in Gurugram.

According to police, a call was received late Sunday night claiming that unidentified assailants had attempted to rob Anshul, stolen his car, and kidnapped his wife. However, when police reached the spot, they found Mehak's body lying near a dry canal, bearing visible injury marks on her neck, said Inspector Suresh, SHO of Badli.

Why did the CA kill his wife?

Suspecting several inconsistencies in Anshul's account, police detained him for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to killing his wife using a pair of scissors while wearing gloves, in an attempt to avoid leaving evidence. Police said the murder was premeditated and driven by Anshul's suspicions about his wife's character.

"During his questioning, it came to light that he had pre-planned the murder. His wife worked in a private bank in Gurugram. He had doubts that she talked to her friends, and he did not like it," SHO added. Following the confession, Anshul was arrested on Monday.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

What did the victim's family say?

Meanwhile, Mehak's sister Shruti said the family had long suspected Anshul's involvement. "We want justice. The killer should be hanged. He did not even think once that his wife was two months pregnant," she said.

Shruti also alleged that the murder was carefully planned, claiming that on February 15, Anshul briefly visited their home for barely ten minutes before leaving with Mehak for Gurugram, after which she was killed.

Also Read:

Also Read: