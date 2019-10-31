CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

Image Source : PTI PHOTO CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Gurudas Dasgupta passed away early on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the 83-year-old politician breathed his last in Kolkata. He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. He was suffering from lung cancer for the last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.

Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, is a veteran trade union leader of AITUC.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.

