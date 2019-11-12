Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
  Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Photos from Sanctum Santorum of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Photos from Sanctum Santorum of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 7:33 IST
cPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the integrated checkpost at the Kartarpur Corridor. Situated in Shakargarh in Narowal District in Punjab province of Pakistan, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is built on the historic where Guru Nanak Sahib, settled and assembled the Sikh community. 

Here are some photos from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur:​

In the gurudwara, a Langar hall has been built in 28 thousand feet in which two thousand passengers can eat food at a time.

A guest house has been built in one lakh 15 thousand feet in which seven hundred passengers can stay. It has 20 halls and 40 family rooms with beds and comfortable chairs with mattresses.

Till Sunday, two batch of pilgrims have reached Pak via Kartarpur Corridor and paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara.

