Image Source : PTI Gujarat: 217 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 2,624 on Thursday after 217 new cases were reported since previous night, a senior health official said. Nine COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 112, said

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

There are 2,254 active patients in the state now, 258 have been discharged while 112 have died.

151 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (41), Vadodara (7), Bharuch (5) and Anand (3).

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, including two each in Botad and Kheda and one each in Arvalli, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Valsad and Dang.

Out of the 2,624 cases reported across Gujarat so far, 1,652 have been detected in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by Surat (456), Vadodara (218), Rajkot(41) and 33 each in Bhavnagar and Anand among others.

Since Wednesday night, seven patients died in Ahmedabad hospitals and one each in Vadodara and Surat.

On positive side, 79 persons recovered from the infection and given discharge, taking the total number of recovered patients in Gujarat to 258.

45 patients were discharged from hospitals in Vadodara, followed by 27 in Ahmedabad, five in Anand and one each in Chhotaudepur and Kheda, said Ravi.

Till now, laboratories in Gujarat have tested 42,384 samples.

Lauding the frontline health workers for their efforts in containing the virus, Ravi insisted that people should not make any comparisons with the statistics of coronavirus cases in other states.

"Some people compare Gujarat with Maharashtra. But that is not important at present. We did proactive screening to find out maximum number of positive cases," she said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage