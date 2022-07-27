Gujarat hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 38; govt forms probe panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 38

Highlights Three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits in the case

The FIRs have been registered under various sections of IPC

Six persons have so far been arrested by the police in the case

Gujarat hooch tragedy: The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor made from highly poisonous methyl alcohol in Gujarat has gone up to 38.

According to a police official, primary investigations revealed some small-time bootleggers of different villages in the Botad district had made spurious liquor or hooch by mixing water with methyl alcohol or methanol.

They had later sold it to villagers for Rs 20 per pouch, police said.

"So far, 33 persons - 24 in Botad district and 9 in its neighbouring Ahmedabad - have died after consuming spurious liquor," said the police official attached with the State Monitoring Cell in Gandhinagar.

The liquor tragedy came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in the Barvala area and Botad towns after their health conditions started deteriorating.

Three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, said Bhatia, adding six persons have been arrested by police so far.

Gujarat Hooch tragedy: AAP to protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday against the Hooch tragedy in the saffron party-ruled Gujarat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met patients hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday, said prohibition exists only on paper in Gujarat, where 33 people have died so far after consuming spurious liquor, and alleged alcohol is being sold in the open and bootleggers are enjoying "political protection" in the state.

Kejriwal said similar hooch tragedies have taken place in the past too and they raise a huge question mark on the way the liquor prohibition law is being implemented in the BJP-ruled state.

"This is not the first incident. There have been several such incidents in the past. There is a big question mark on prohibition law which appears to exist only on paper," he said.

Kejriwal demanded compensation for family members of the deceased and those who are hospitalised.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Lumpy skin disease kills 999 cattle in Gujarat; over 37,000 treated: Minister

Latest India News