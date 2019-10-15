Image Source : TWITTER Gujarat government doubles salaries of GSRTC fixed-pay employees

In a Diwali bonanza, the BJP government in Gujarat on Tuesday announced to almost double the monthly salaries of more than 12,000 fixed-pay employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), which operates a fleet of bus services.

The new hike will be applicable to 12,692 fixed-pay employees of the corporation, said deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

"Since Diwali is approaching, the revised salary structure will come into force from tomorrow (October 16) itself. Simultaneously, salary for 15 days of the ongoing month will be calculated as per the new raise," he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Now, a senior scale class-2 officer will draw monthly emoluments of Rs 40,800 against the previous Rs 16,000 while the monthly salary of a junior scale class-2 officer will shoot up from Rs 14,800 to Rs 38,000, said Patel who also heads Finance portfolio.

"Class-3 supervisors, who are drawing Rs 14,500 per month, will now be paid Rs 21,000. Salaries of drivers-cum- conductors have been raised from the present Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000," Patel said, adding that class-4 employees would now get Rs 15,000 against the previous Rs 9,000.

The hike would put an additional burden of Rs 92.40 crore on the state treasury every year, Patel added.

