  Earthquake tremors of magnitude 4.4 in Gujarat; epicentre Bhachau

Earthquake tremors measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Gujarat on Monday. The tremors were felt 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 13:46 IST
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat on Monday. The tremors were felt in Kutch. According to the details, the tremors were felt 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. 

There were no immediate reports of any loss to life or damage to property. 

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale had struck Gujarat's Rajkot district. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad had felt the tremors.

According to officials, the epicentre was near Bhachau in Kutch district.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm.

