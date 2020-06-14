Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre 90 km east of Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today, as per initial data: National Center for Seismology (NCS). More to follow.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 21:10 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today, as per initial data: National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

Almost at the same, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat on Sunday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 pm, had its epicentre 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot. Its depth was 10 km.

No reports of any loss of property or damage have come in yet. More to follow.

