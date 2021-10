Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Night curfew in Gujarat extended till November 10 in THESE cities

The Gujarat government on Friday extended the ongoing Covid-infused night curfew in eight cities in the state till November 10. The curfew will be from 12 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar.

