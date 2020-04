Image Source : AP A doctor interacts with a patient and conducts his swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gujarat has reported 92 new coronavirus cases taking the state confirmed patients toll to 1,021, a health official has informed. The state has so far reported 36 deaths while 72 people have recovered after getting infected with COVID-19. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Rajkot are the hotspot districts in the state having the majority of novel coronavirus cases.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage