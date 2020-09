Image Source : PTI Gujarat: 3 dead after under-construction building collapses in Vadodara

At least three people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat late on Monday. The incident was reported from Bawamanpura in Vadodara.

Gujarat: Three persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/7xE1i1Xvjc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Rescue operations at the accident spot are on.

Details to follow...

