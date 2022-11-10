Gujarat assembly elections: State finance minister Kanubhai Desai to file nomination from Pardi constituency

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gujarat's finance minister Kanubhai Desai

Gujarat assembly polls: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the state's finance minister Kanubhai Desai is expected to file his nomination from the Pardi constituency on Thursday.

According to reports, former minister and sitting MLA of Bardoli, Ishwar Parmar is also expected to get a ticket for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Alpesh Thakur is likely to contest from Gandhinagar South. Former health minister and BJP's sitting MLA Kishor Kanani aka Kumar Kanani once again likely to contest from the Varachha constituency.

Out of five seats in the Valsad assembly constituency, the BJP is likely to field incumbent MLAs on 4 of them.

Notably, the BJP will be releasing its first list of candidates on Thursday, November 10.

