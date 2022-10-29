Follow us on Image Source : ASHOK GEHLOT (TWITTER). Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: CEC intentionally not announcing poll dates, alleges Ashok Gehlot.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (October 29) alleged that the Chief Election Commission (CEC) is "intentionally" holding back the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly poll dates, so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can address more and more meetings and inaugurate or dedicate projects to the state to woo electorate.

However, at the same time, he also said that election dates are likely to be announced soon, for which the Congress party and workers are ready and reaching out to all sections of the society.

Addressing media persons, he challenged the BJP government to restore the old pension scheme for government employees as the Rajasthan government did.

If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will implement all the good schemes in the state too, he claimed.

He condemned the Gujarat government's action of arresting Congress workers who protested with black flags during the Prime Minister's visit to Surat and arrested them under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).

Taking a jibe at the BJP-ruled Gujarat government, the Congress leader said, "Showing black flag or protesting is a crime in Gujarat."

