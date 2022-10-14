Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How poll battle 180-degree changed from 2017 | 5 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Gujarat Assembly election 2022, as it seems, is going to be a triangular poll fight

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: As high-stakes state assembly election in Gujarat is approaching, all focus of political fraternity has been shifted to the state which is eventually the home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since PM Modi’s commencing to national politics, Gujarat becomes a politically high-stakes state owing the fact the Gujarati duo- PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah emerged as undisputed champions of Indian politics.

Coincidentally, Gujarat Assembly elections come just ahead of General Elections which, de facto, turns the poll battle into a semi-finall before the Lok Sabha polls. Carrying forward the legacy of the high-octane poll battle, the Gujarat election 2022 also offers all exciting and thrilling poll factors that make the poll battle so interesting. The Gujarat election 2022 is sharply different from the poll battle fought in 2017. The emerging picture of the upcoming battle is totally changed except for the fact, this time too, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) depends on ‘Modi-factor’. The ruling party, so far, failed to produce a leader to Modi's stature in the state. Even after becoming the prime minister, Modi has to lead the poll campaign and remain main face in the state.

Here are factors that make poll battle 2022 different from that of 2017:

Patel-Thakor-Mevani Trio: Three young activists—Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani—had hogged the limelight for posing a formidable anti-BJP stand. The trio gave strong hope to Congress to wrest power from BJP. Thakor showed a very good grip over a large OBC segment in Gujarat. Hardik Patel emerged as a protagonist after the politically successful Patel agitation against the BJP government. Mevani, representing Dalit voice, enjoyed the support from pro-Dalit sections. But, in this election, the trio is missing. Patel and Thakor switched party and joined BJP. Mevani formally joined Congress 2021 and now he is in trouble as he was sentenced to six months in jail for holding protests in 2016 to rename Gujarat University Law Bhavan building after BR Ambedkar. Patel Factor: The Patel community in Gujarat always plays a decisive role in the forming government in the state that’s why no party wants to upset the community. In the 2018 polls, Hardik Patel turned the tide and received huge support from Patels. This time, ideologically and optically, his charisma upon the community is not seen as strong as that of 2017. However, BJP gained some brownie points with the induction of Patel in the party. By making Bhupendrabhai Patel, BJP already did its bit to woo the community. Congress has not much to say as Patel sank its boat of hope by leaving the grand old party leveling some serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi and party leadership. Rahul Gandhi: In Rahul Gandhi's perspective, not has much changed for the main Opposition party Congress, however, the party, is apparently, trying to relaunch him by making him the prime face of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. In 2017, Gandhi spearheaded led Congress campaign and put up a tight fight against the formidable BJP. Gandhi coined two politically very poignant slogans against BJP- ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ (Referring GST) in 2017. This time it seems, he will be busy with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which is approx 150-day long march and will cover in a total of 12 states but not Gujarat. AAP’s claim: Going by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claim, it seems, for the first time Gujarat might see a triangular poll fight. Unlike its last venture into Gujarat elections, this time AAP is well equipped and confidant owing to Punjab success. And the way BJP Vs AAP over ED, CBI raids continues, it is seen, even the saffron party is not taking the party lightly. BJP CM Face: Since Narendra Modi’s ascendant to national politics, BJP struggles to produce a face that the party can rely upon. After Modi, BJP gave chance to Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and incumbent CM Bhupendrabhai Patel but it is still unclear whether BJP will bet on Bhupendrabhai or not. Perhaps, this is the first time, it is not clear that who will be BJP’s CM face in the poll.

