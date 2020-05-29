Govt offices in Uttarakhand to have normal working hours from June 1

Image Source : FILE FILE

Government offices in Uttarakhand, including the state secretariat and the Vidhan Sabha, will revert to the working hours as was before the lockdown from June 1. From June 1 all government offices in the state will stay open from 10 am to 5 pm while the secretariat and state assembly from 9.30 am to 6 pm for five days a week as they used to before the lockdown, a government order on Friday stated.

The new order replaces an order of May 2 according to which government offices were open till 4 pm only.

There will be 100 per cent attendance of class one and class two officers and 50 per cent presence of class three and class four staff. The timing for the opening of shops has also been revised from 7 am to 7 pm instead of 7 am to 4 pm.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage