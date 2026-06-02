Govt notifies changes in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025: What overseas visitors need to know

New Delhi:

The Union Home Ministry has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, introducing changes to the registration process for foreign nationals seeking to stay in India beyond 180 days. Under the revised rules, foreigners who enter India on a visa valid for 180 days or less and wish to remain in the country beyond that period must now complete their registration before the expiry of the 180-day limit.

Earlier, such individuals were allowed to register within 14 days after completing 180 days of stay in India.The amendment was notified through a gazette notification issued on Monday.

"... the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, '” (a) in sub-rule (1), '” (i) in the third proviso, for the words "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India", the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days" shall be substituted," the notification published in the gazette stated.

The revised provision will also apply to foreigners holding visas valid for more than 180 days where a condition specifies that each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Such individuals must register before the completion of 180 days if they intend to extend their stay on a single visit or cumulatively during a calendar year.

Extended permission only in emergency situation

In another significant change, the government has clarified that permission for such extended stays will now be granted only in emergent circumstances.

The notification has also eased certain requirements for children born in India to parents where one or both are foreign nationals. Earlier, parents were required to inform the registration officer electronically within 30 days of the child's birth in order to access visa-related services, including obtaining a new visa or exit permit through the designated online portal or mobile application.

According to the amended rules, this requirement will not apply if either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child's Indian citizenship.

However, the rules specify that if the child later acquires the citizenship of a foreign country while residing in India, either parent must notify the registration officer within 30 days of the acquisition of that foreign citizenship.

The latest amendments also update reporting obligations and administrative procedures for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical institutions that provide medical care along with lodging or sleeping facilities on their premises.