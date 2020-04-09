Govt exempts customs duty, health cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPE, Covid-19 test kits

Image Source : AP File

The government on Thursday exempted customs duty and health cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPEs and COVID-19 test kits amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India.

"In the context of Covid-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect," the department of revenue said in a statement.

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items. "This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

