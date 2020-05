File

The government has banned the export of alcohol-based sanitizers amid the coronavirus crisis, an official release read today. The order was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports," directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Sanitizers are used as a disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

