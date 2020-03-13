'Government is in stupor': Rahul Gandhi slams govt as COVID-19 grips D-street

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government for 'ignoring' the coronavirus issue and also said that the Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2020 11:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed government for 'ignoring' the coronavirus issue and also said that the Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. 

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said: "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non-solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor."

