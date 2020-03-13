'Government is in stupor': Rahul Gandhi slams govt as COVID-19 grips D-street

Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi slams govt as COVID-19 grips D-street

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed government for 'ignoring' the coronavirus issue and also said that the Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken.

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said: "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non-solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor."

The #coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor. https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2020

