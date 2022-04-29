Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Government creating atmosphere to help 'very ordinary' to become entrepreneur: PM Modi.

Highlights PM Modi virtually inaugurated 3-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 today

PM Modi on April 29 asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs & experts

Govt was working on creating atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 29) asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest reforms in banking and other sectors and to point out the shortcomings.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, he also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

"I urge you to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest shortcomings and reforms in banking and other sectors and how to change it," Modi told the business leaders from Patidar community.

"Government is working to create an atmosphere in which anyone coming from a very ordinary family can become an entrepreneur, dream about being one and take pride in it," he added.

Who organised Global Patidar Business Summit 2022?

As per the information provide by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

Theme of Global Patidar Business Summit:

The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Japan next month: White House

Latest India News