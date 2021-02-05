Gorakshnath temple to come up in Prayagraj

Image Source : PTI Devotees gather at the banks of River Ganga on the occasion of Paush Purnima, during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj will soon become a pilgrimage centre for followers of the Nath sect. The Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha has bought two bigha land for setting up a Gorakshnath temple and ashram.

The Nath sect is going to build its ashram, temple and akhada. The ashram and temple, which is going to be built here, will be built on the lines of Goraksha Peeth in Gorakhpur of Nath sect.

According to sources, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also Goraksha Peethadhishwar, is slated to perform 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple in April. The construction of the boundary walls already begun. A 60 feet tall statue of Gorakshanath will be installed in the temple complex.

The Yogi Mahasabha plans to spend about Rs 5 crore on the project, while the remaining amount will be raised through donations.

The complex will have a hospital for free treatment of the poor. There will also be a hall that will accommodate around 2,000 people. Apart from this, a 60-room Dharamshala will also be built.

Over 20,000 seers are associated with the Nath sect, the main headquarters of which are at Gorakhpur.

The sect also has ashrams at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, Rishikesh and Kurukshetra.

