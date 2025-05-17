Good news for Andhra women! CM Naidu promises free bus travel starting this Independence Day Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu announces free bus travel for women starting this Independence Day, alongside a series of welfare initiatives under the 'Super Six' program ahead of the elections.

Amravati:

In a game-changing announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to roll out free bus travel for women starting this Independence Day (August 15). Addressing a public rally at Nandyal Checkpost in Kurnool district, Naidu assured the crowd that the state government would fulfil this long-awaited promise soon under the popular "Annadata Sukhibhava" and "Talliki Vandanam" welfare schemes.

A big win for women: Free bus travel coming soon

Naidu confirmed that the much-anticipated free bus service for women would begin shortly, with Independence Day as the likely launch date. “Our government must ensure that women can travel for free on buses starting from August 15. We are committed to delivering this promise as soon as possible,” he said, evoking strong support from the crowd.

Empowering women and youth with financial support

Ahead of the elections, under the banner of 'Super Six', Naidu has outlined a series of welfare promises to uplift women and youth in the state. These include a monthly financial support of Rs 1,500 for women aged 19-59, 20 lakh job opportunities for youth, and a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance. Additionally, free bus travel for women remains a key part of his transformative agenda.

Other welfare plans to transform lives

Naidu’s ‘Super Six’ program also includes several life-changing initiatives, such as Rs 15,000 annually for each school-going child through the “Talliki Vandanam” scheme, three free gas cylinders for every family under “Deepam-2,” and Rs 20,000 annual financial support for farmers through “Annadata Sukhibhava.”

Focus on farmers' welfare

Naidu also reaffirmed his commitment to farmers’ welfare, pledging Rs 20,000 in annual financial aid under “Annadata Sukhibhava.” He emphasized that the government would ensure fair prices for their produce, and agriculture would be made more profitable.

A strong step towards empowerment

With these bold promises, Naidu’s government aims to significantly impact the lives of women, youth, and farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The free bus travel initiative for women is expected to be a major milestone, and its timely rollout on Independence Day will undoubtedly resonate with voters as the 2024 elections draw nearer.