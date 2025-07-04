Good news: 200 units of free electricity likely to be extended to more power consumers in Jharkhand This assurance was given by officials of the urban development, energy, and health departments during a meeting of the delegated legislative committee, chaired by Jamshedpur West MLA and JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy at the state assembly on Wednesday.

Ranchi:

In a piece of good news for the power consumers, the Jharkhand government is likely to extend the 200 units free electricity scheme to consumers of power suppliers such as Tata Steel UISL, SAIL (Bokaro), and BCCL (Dhanbad), officials told news agency PTI.

This assurance was given by officials of the urban development, energy, and health departments during a meeting of the delegated legislative committee, chaired by Jamshedpur West MLA and JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy at the state assembly on Wednesday, they added.

A committee formed by the state government has studied the matter and recommended extending benefits like subsidised drinking water connections and 200-unit free electricity to consumers of other power providers. The recommendation will now be placed before the state cabinet for final approval, Roy said in a statement.

The government also agreed to amend the provisions of the State Employees Insurance Scheme (SEIS) to make it optional for employees and officers, including retirees, according to Roy.

The Jamshedpur West MLA had raised the issues in the Assembly during the budget session, officials said.

Urban Development Department officials said the committee had reviewed water connection fees in various localities and recommended that charges not exceed Rs 7,000. A notification to this effect will be issued soon, Roy added.

(With inputs from PTI)