Golden Temple receives second bomb threat in 2 days, security tightened in Amritsar Amritsar's Golden Temple received a second bomb threat via email in two days, prompting heightened security with bomb squads and police commandos deployed. Authorities have launched an investigation while urging the public to stay calm and vigilant.

Amritsar:

Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple has received a second bomb threat in as many days, triggering a massive security response and heightening concern among devotees and authorities alike. The threat, delivered via email on Tuesday, claimed an explosive device filled with RDX would be used to target the sanctum of the revered Sikh shrine.

As a precautionary measure, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, and additional security forces, including BSF personnel and police commandos, have been deployed in and around the Golden Temple complex. Entry and exit points are under strict surveillance, and all visitors are being thoroughly screened.

Confirming the latest threat, Pratap Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible. "Golden Temple is the centre of faith for the world. We received an email threatening a blast. We’ve written to the Punjab Chief Minister and the DGP," he told reporters, urging the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits.

Despite the threat, Singh reassured the public and devotees that there is no need to panic. “Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers. I appeal to all, whether in India or abroad, to stay calm and not be alarmed,” he said.

This marks the second consecutive day that such a threat has been issued. A similar email was received on Monday, prompting the SGPC to lodge a formal complaint with the police. The content of the emails has not been made public due to security concerns.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the registration of an FIR and said the investigation is underway. “We’ve taken the matter very seriously. Cybercrime and other investigative agencies are assisting us. We are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” he said.

Bhullar added that authorities are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the temple and its visitors. “We have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity. There is no reason to panic,” he added.

Security remains on high alert as investigators work to trace the source of the email and prevent any potential threat to the holy site.