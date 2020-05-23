Image Source : FILE GoAir withholds opening ticketing portals, says it awaits clarity from states

Without clarity on these conditions GoAir doesn't wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25. On receiving clarity, we will open our site for bookings post May 25 up to May 31 as and when and where appropriate, GoAir said in a statement.

The airline further said that it is ready and prepared to resume safe operations after the two-month lockdown.

"We await clarity on the readiness of the respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states," GoAir said.

“GoAir has already been on sale for its entire network of flights commencing June 1… fully prepared and equipped to execute the Covid-specific health and safety procedures outlined by the DGCA for the India aviation industry. GoAir looks forward to welcoming its customers onboard very soon,” the airline said.

So far, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have said they don’t want domestic flights to resume during lockdown that is on till May 31. West Bengal also reportedly wants flights to resume later due to the super cyclone impact. Places like Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh will be quarantining arriving domestic passengers.

