Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025 LIVE: Polling underway; fate of 226 candidates to be decided Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: For the polling, the SEC has set up around 1,284 polling booths -- 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa. Notably, EVMs will not be used for the polling; instead, voting will be held using ballot papers.

Panaji:

The polling for the high-stakes Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa is underway amid tightened security. The polling, which will decide the fate of more than 200 candidates, is taking place on all 50 seats across the coastal state, with over nearly 8.68 lakh people (4.20 lakh male and 4.48 lakh female) being eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Goa State Election Commission (SEC).

For the polling, which started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm, the SEC has set up around 1,284 polling booths -- 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa. Notably, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will not be used for the polling; instead, voting will be held using ballot papers. The counting of votes will take place on December 22 (Monday).

Additionally, a multi-layered security has been deployed by the poll body to ensure that the polling is held peacefully. "6,500 polling staff and 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for Zilla Panchayat polls in North and South Goa," said Goa SEC Menino D'Souza.

Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections: Candidates and parties

These elections will decide the fate of 226 candidates -- 111 from North Goa and 115 from South Goa. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 40 candidates and its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is contesting on three seats. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) have formed an alliance, and are contesting on 36 and nine seats, respectively.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded candidates on 42 seats. Additionally, 62 independent candidates are also in the fray, as per the SEC.

Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections: Why these polls are crucial?

The elections will allow the political parties to test their strength in Goa, where assembly elections will be held in 2027. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in the state and is hoping to continue its performance in the Zilla Panchayat polls. "The BJP is firmly committed to strengthening Local Self-Government, guided by the vision of Antyodaya," Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Congress-GFP bonhomie is looking to give a setback to the ruling alliance. The AAP, which has two MLAs in Goa, is also trying to strengthen its hold in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

(With inputs from Sushil Shukla)

