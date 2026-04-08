Goa nightclub fire: Court grants bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case, set to walk out of jail

New Delhi:

A court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the fire-hit nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, in a forgery case. The decision clears the way for their release from custody, adding to earlier relief they had secured in a separate case linked to the tragic blaze.

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Jude Sequeira in Mapusa. Defence counsel Parag Rao confirmed that regular bail had been granted, noting that the brothers are now expected to walk out of jail following completion of formalities.

As part of the conditions, the accused have been directed to report to the local police station for the next few days while authorities continue to process the detailed order.

Forgery allegations under scrutiny

The case revolves around serious allegations that the Luthra brothers used forged documents to obtain mandatory permissions for operating the nightclub in Arpora. Investigators claim that a fabricated no-objection certificate (NOC) was among the documents submitted to secure regulatory approvals, including an excise licence.

Police sources say the alleged fake clearance played a key role in allowing the establishment to function despite compliance concerns.

Separate case linked to deadly fire

The brothers had already been granted bail earlier this month in connection with the devastating fire at the nightclub in December 2025, which claimed 25 lives. The incident had shocked the region and raised serious questions about safety norms and enforcement.

Following the blaze, the accused reportedly left India and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported and taken into custody by the police soon after their return. Their arrest marked a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the tragedy.

The forgery case stems from a complaint alleging that official records were tampered with to obtain health-related clearances. Authorities suspect that signatures were forged and entries manipulated to bypass mandatory checks.