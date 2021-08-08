Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Goa extends COVID curfew till August 16

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till August 16. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

In the order issued on Sunday, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16. A detailed order, however, is awaited.

The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also permitted to remain open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Goa has been reporting around a hundred COVID-19 cases everyday over the last few days.

Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to visit Goa

The Goa government has made a negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) mandatory for people coming from other states.

"The positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1.8 to 2%. A negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) is mandatory to visit Goa. We'll put down new SOPs in view of the upcoming festivals," CM Pramod Sawant said.

Goa to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries by Oct 31: state BJP chief

Goa aims to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries by October 31 this year, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

Incidentally, an earlier deadline of July 31 to complete administering the first dose to all beneficiaries in the state was missed by the BJP led government here, as some one lakh people are yet to be inoculated.

Tanavade informed about the new deadline at an event of the party's women's wing here, which was also attended by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

"Goa is the first state to complete administering the first dose to 90 per cent beneficiaries," Tanavade told the gathering.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

