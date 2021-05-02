Goa lockdown from May 3, 6 am till May 10, 7 am; casinos, bars shut, essentials allowed

Image Source : AP Goa imposes Covid restrictions. (Representational image)

In view of the pandemic situation in the country, Goa has imposed further restrictions asking casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets to remain closed from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10, however, essential services will be allowed.

An unprecedented 54 persons succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in Goa and 2,303 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, however, the health ministry has claimed that 14 prior deaths were included in Saturday's list due to a "technical glitch".

As the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crept closer to the one lakh mark (Goa's population is around 15 lakh), an Opposition MLA urged the Bombay High Court to suo moto extend the ongoing lockdown by a few more days in order to stem the surge.

Earlier, minutes after the official statistics related to new infections and Covid-19 related deaths were released, the Health Ministry in a statement said: "Due to technical glitch in the portal, there were 14 deaths that occurred between April 29-30 at Goa Medical College have been declared today."

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat claimed that the BJP-led coalition government was trying to hide the 14 deaths.

"It is clear that they tried to hide 14 deaths yesterday. Why? How many times in the past have they done it? Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must give an explanation about this," Kamat said, accusing the government of behaving in an "irresponsible manner".

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown -- which ends on Monday morning -- Opposition MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has urged the Bombay High Court to intervene in the "shoddy" Covid management of the state and extend the lockdown suo moto, as recommended by the Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday.

"The lockdown should be extended until everyone is vaccinated. The High Court should take up the matter suo moto and extend the lockdown to break the Covid-19 chain," Dhavalikar demanded.

(With IANS inputs)

