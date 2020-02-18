Goa: Liquor traders seek restructuring of proposed excise tax (Representational Image)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday reportedly assured a delegation to restructure the proposed excise tax by keeping the interests of the state government and liquor traders in mind. All Goa Liquor Vendors' Association president Dattaprasad Naik told reporters that the CM also assured to exempt local brew 'feni' from the purview of the proposed taxes.

Naik said that imposition of proposed excise tax in the current format would have increased the price of some liquor brands in Goa, compared to other states.

"The Chief minister has assured us to restructure the taxes in a way that will also help the government to earn revenue and also won't hike the price of liquor," he added