Goa government extends COVID curfew till June 21

Panaji Published on: June 12, 2021 23:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Goa government extends COVID curfew till June 21.

The Goa government on Saturday announced extension of the coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till June 21 with some more relaxations.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will be extended upto 7 am on June 21.

"Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted," he said on Twitter late in the evening.

"Detailed order will be issued by District Collectors,” he said.

Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,62,048. With 15 patients succumbing during the day, the death toll in the state reached 2,914.

