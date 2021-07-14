Follow us on Image Source : ANI After Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kejriwal offers free electricity if AAP wins Goa polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that his party will provide free electricity to people if it wins Assembly elections in Goa. Elections for the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

Interacting with reporters in Panaji, Kejriwal said,"Every family will get up to 300 units per month free electricity."

"If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa," he added.

Kejriwal said that despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state.

He went on to slam MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after last Assembly elections in Goa. Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition, Kejriwal said.

"These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people’s work done. Did they do people's work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for lure of money.

People feel betrayed," the Delhi CM said.

Thousands of Goans are claiming they will not vote for either BJP or Congress in the next elections, Kejriwal said. "Goa wants change. People want clean politics," he added.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had promised free electricity for Punjab and Uttarakhand if AAP wins next Assembly polls in these respective states. Both Punjab and Uttarakhand will hold Assembly elections in 2022.



