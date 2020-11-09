Monday, November 09, 2020
     
Goa lists time slots for bursting of firecrackers during Diwali

The Goa government on Monday announced a restricted schedule for the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, citing Supreme Court directives.

IANS IANS
Panaji Published on: November 09, 2020 19:36 IST
Image Source : INSTGRAM/ABHISHEK_NAIK_111

The Goa government on Monday announced a restricted schedule for the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, citing Supreme Court directives. Bursting of crackers will be allowed from 4.30 am to 5.30 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm strictly on November 14.

"For the Diwali festival on November 15 and 16 in Goa, the timings to burst firecrackers shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only," a Department of Environment statement said.

"Police station in charges shall be fully responsible for the implementation of the Supreme Court directions in this regard in their respective jurisdictions," the statement added.

