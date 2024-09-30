Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane meet BJP high command in Delhi

Sawant and Rane were summoned to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Updated on: September 30, 2024 23:53 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday met with the BJP high command in the national capital. The meeting was held at Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda's residence. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Sukanta Majumdar, the national organising secretary BL Santhosh among others attended the meeting today. 

While the purpose of the meeting with the senior leaders has not been revealed, the development comes against the backdrop of a statement made by Rane recently. At a public meeting, Rane said it was the state government’s responsibility to provide at least 22,000 jobs to unemployed youth in the state.

Earlier, Sawant and Rane were summoned to New Delhi by the BJP high command. When contacted, Sawant refused to comment on his Delhi visit but didn’t deny that the party leaders had summoned him.

 

