Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Turtles emerge from nest at Goa's Morjim beach. Watch Video

Turtles emerge from nest at Goa's Morjim beach. Watch Video

"Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchings emerging out form the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibag are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2020 12:37 IST
Turtles emerge from nest at Goa's Morjim beach
Image Source : TWITTER / @DRPRAMODPSAWANT

Turtles emerge from nest at Goa's Morjim beach

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings running on the state's Morjim beach after emerging from their nest. The state forest department has reserved certain areas at Morjim and Mandrem in North Goa district and Agonda and Galjibag in South Goa district as turtle nesting sites, in a bid to protect the sea animal from any human intervention.

Sawant posted a video on Twitter of the Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings seen on the beach after sunset.

"Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchings emerging out form the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibag are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting," he tweeted.

Last week, Sawant tweeted about a black panther spotted at Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | South Goa hospital to resume OPDs from Monday, Rane inspects

Also Read | Goa crime cases reduced by 67% amid COVID-19 lockdown

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X