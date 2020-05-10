South Goa hospital to resume OPDs from Monday, Rane inspects

Image Source : AP South Goa hospital to resume OPDs from Monday

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of the South Goa district hospital, where OPD services will resume from Monday. The out-patient departments (OPDs) of all the state-run hospitals were shut since the lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Goa government has decided to restart the OPDs in the hospitals in a phased manner as the state has been declared a 'green zone' for COVID-19.

"Conducted a surprise inspection today morning at the South Goa District Hospital to monitor the status as we start OPD operations from tomorrow," Rane tweeted.

"Delighted to see a motivated team of workers, relentlessly working towards keeping the surroundings clean and hygienic for our citizens, he added.

"With the necessary measures and protocols in place, we are united to combat the virus and win this war against #COVID-10," the minister said in another tweet.

