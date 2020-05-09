Image Source : PTI Goa crime cases reduced by 67% amid COVID-19 lockdown (image used for representational purpose only)

Crime cases in Goa have reduced by 67 percent due to COVID-19 lockdown, Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Shobit Saxena told ANI. "Normal crime case registration has gone down by as much as 67 per cent. Last year this time there were around 300 cases. This year the number of cases of crime has gone down drastically," he said.

Giving more detail, he said the best part is accident figures, as it has come incredibly low.

Noting there have been 650 cases of lockdown violations, he said crime cases pertain to small accidents, minor fights between two parties but this number is also less compared to last year.

"Three to four murders have taken place, two to three rape cases, they have all been solved," Saxena said.

Goa has been classified as green zone. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had welcomed the decision to extend lockdown in the country.

The central government had extended lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. The state government has extended section 144 till May 17.

(With ANI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage