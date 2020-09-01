Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
Goa reopens bars, restaurants in Panaji during Unlock 4.0

Goa in an attempt to ease down lockdown restrictions during Unlock 4.0 has allowed bars, and restaurants to reopen from Tuesday (today) onwards. 

New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2020 18:07 IST
Goa Unlock 4.0
Image Source : PTI

Goa reopens bars, restaurants in Panaji during Unlock 4.0 (Representational Image)

“It’s a welcome gesture by govt. By Nov/Dec, we hope we'll have some sizeable tourism business in Goa” said President, Goa Hotel & Restaurant Associations.

These places have been allowed to reopen after almost 5 months when a pan-India lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

