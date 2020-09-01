Goa reopens bars, restaurants in Panaji during Unlock 4.0

Goa in an attempt to ease down lockdown restrictions during Unlock 4.0 has allowed bars, and restaurants to reopen from Tuesday (today) onwards.
“It’s a welcome gesture by govt. By Nov/Dec, we hope we'll have some sizeable tourism business in Goa” said President, Goa Hotel & Restaurant Associations.
Goa: Restaurants & bars reopen in Panaji after state govt allows restaurants & bars to operate from today as part of #UNLOCK4.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
President Goa Hotel & Restaurant Associations says,“It’s a welcome gesture by govt. By Nov/Dec,we hope we'll have some sizeable tourism business in Goa” pic.twitter.com/GxpwJMNoSz
These places have been allowed to reopen after almost 5 months when a pan-India lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.