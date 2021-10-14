Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for NFSU in Goa today, address public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Goa today to lay the foundation stone for National Forensic Science University. He will also hold a meeting with the leaders of the ruling in the state, where Assembly polls are due in February next year.

As per the release, "During his visit to Goa, the Union Home Minister will perform 'Bhumipujan and Shilanyas' for National Forensic Science University and will also address a public meeting at Dharbandora. He will also inaugurate the Transit Campus for NFSU at Curti Ponda."

Shah will lay the foundation stone of the NFSU at Dharbandora in South Goa at 1 pm. After that, he will address a public meeting.

He will be accompanied by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, Punyasalila Srivastava, Additional Secretary MHA, Saketkumar, and other officials.

On October 15, Amit Shah will attend a meeting with the state government.

In the second half of the day, the minister will address BJP workers at Taleigao village, following which he is set to hold a meeting with the leaders at a resort, the senior party leader said.

ALSO READ: BJP will soon declare Veer Savarkar as 'Father Of Nation': Asaduddin Owaisi

Latest India News