GMR takes over cargo operations at Delhi airport after Turkish firm Celebi's clearance revoked GMR Airports Ltd has taken over cargo operations at Delhi’s IGIA after BCAS revoked Turkish firm Celebi's security clearance citing national security concerns. Celebi has challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court.

New Delhi:

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has taken over cargo operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, following the revocation of security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The clearance was revoked on May 15 in the "interest of national security", prompting Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) — a GMR Group subsidiary — to assume full control of all cargo functions.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were previously responsible for ground handling and cargo terminal operations at IGIA. With the clearance withdrawn, Celebi’s services have been terminated not only in Delhi but also across other Indian airports where it operated.

“Following a government directive revoking Celebi’s security clearance, GMR Airports Limited (GAL) has assumed full responsibility for managing and operating all cargo functions at Delhi Airport, ensuring seamless business continuity,” DIAL posted on social media platform X on Tuesday.

The operator added, “We sincerely appreciate your continued support. Together, we’re committed to ensuring smooth cargo operations and building a stronger future.”

About Celebi aviation

Celebi, a Turkish aviation services provider, had a 15-year presence in India, operating at nine airports including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The company reportedly employed over 10,000 staff and managed around 58,000 flights and 540,000 tonnes of cargo annually in India.

Challenging the BCAS decision, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd has moved the Delhi High Court, contesting the revocation and seeking legal relief. The case is currently due for further hearing.

(With PTI inputs)