Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP wins; check list of winning, trailing candidates

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won Gidderbaha Municipal Council Elections, AAP won 17 wards, while Congress won two wards. Gidderbaha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Gidderbaha recorded around 65 per cent polling, as per reports.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning, trailing candidates

Ward number Candidate name Party name Ward 1 (1) Harpreet Kaur AAP Ward 2 (2) Mantaj Singh Resty AAP Ward 3 (3) Manjinder Kaur AAP Ward 4 (4) Laganpreet Singh Lalli Mann AAP Ward 5 (5) Gagandeep Kaur AAP Ward 6 (6) Deepak Garg Congress Ward 7 (7) Shivani AAP Ward 8 (8) Madho Dass AAP Ward 9 (9) Simran Kaur AAP Ward 10 (10) Bhinder Singh AAP Ward 11 (11) Jasveen Kaur AAP Ward 12 (12) Ram Nath AAP Ward 13 (13) Baljit Kaur AAP Ward 14 (14) Jasvir Singh AAP Ward 15 (15) Ramanjeet Kaur Congress Ward 16 (16) Dharmender AAP Ward 17 (17) Mahavir AAP Ward 18 (18) Gaurav Jain AAP

Also Read : Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP wins Gidderbaha