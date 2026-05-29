Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP wins; check list of winning, trailing candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won Gidderbaha Municipal Council Elections, AAP won 17 wards, while Congress won two wards. Gidderbaha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Gidderbaha recorded around 65 per cent polling, as per reports.
The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.
Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning, trailing candidates
|Ward number
|Candidate name
|Party name
|Ward 1 (1)
|Harpreet Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 2 (2)
|Mantaj Singh Resty
|AAP
|Ward 3 (3)
|Manjinder Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 4 (4)
|Laganpreet Singh Lalli Mann
|AAP
|Ward 5 (5)
|Gagandeep Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 6 (6)
|Deepak Garg
|Congress
|Ward 7 (7)
|Shivani
|AAP
|Ward 8 (8)
|Madho Dass
|AAP
|Ward 9 (9)
|Simran Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 10 (10)
|Bhinder Singh
|AAP
|Ward 11 (11)
|Jasveen Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 12 (12)
|Ram Nath
|AAP
|Ward 13 (13)
|Baljit Kaur
|AAP
|Ward 14 (14)
|Jasvir Singh
|AAP
|Ward 15 (15)
|Ramanjeet Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 16 (16)
|Dharmender
|AAP
|Ward 17 (17)
|Mahavir
|AAP
|Ward 18 (18)
|Gaurav Jain
|AAP
Also Read : Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP wins Gidderbaha