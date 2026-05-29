May 29, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP wins; check list of winning, trailing candidates

Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP wins; check list of winning, trailing candidates

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP won 17 wards, while Congress got two wards. Check list of winning, trailing candidates.

Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP won 17 wards.
Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP won 17 wards. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won Gidderbaha Municipal Council Elections, AAP won 17 wards, while Congress won two wards. Gidderbaha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. Gidderbaha recorded around 65 per cent polling, as per reports. 

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.   

Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning, trailing candidates 

 

Ward number Candidate name Party name
Ward 1 (1) Harpreet Kaur AAP
Ward 2 (2) Mantaj Singh Resty AAP
Ward 3 (3) Manjinder Kaur AAP
Ward 4 (4) Laganpreet Singh Lalli Mann AAP
Ward 5 (5) Gagandeep Kaur AAP
Ward 6 (6) Deepak Garg Congress
Ward 7 (7) Shivani AAP
Ward 8 (8) Madho Dass AAP
Ward 9 (9) Simran Kaur AAP
Ward 10 (10) Bhinder Singh AAP
Ward 11 (11) Jasveen Kaur AAP
Ward 12 (12) Ram Nath AAP
Ward 13 (13) Baljit Kaur AAP
Ward 14 (14) Jasvir Singh AAP
Ward 15 (15) Ramanjeet Kaur Congress
Ward 16 (16) Dharmender AAP
Ward 17 (17) Mahavir AAP
Ward 18 (18) Gaurav Jain AAP

Also Read : Gidderbaha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP wins Gidderbaha 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Election Results Punjab Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\