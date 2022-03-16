Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)/INDIA TV Only way forward is for Congress to adopt inclusive leadership: G-23 leaders after meeting at Azad’s residence

After the Congress's defeat in five states, the "G-23" or group of dissident leaders in the party met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home in Delhi this evening amid calls by a section of the party for a complete overhaul and a non-Gandhi at the helm. The leaders issued a joint staement, "we believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels."

"In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024," further read the joint statement of Congress' G 23 leaders.

Following the poll debacle of Congress in five states and a row and accountability over leadership, senior Congress leader and member of the dissident "G-23" group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, is likely to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at tomorrow's meeting. Azad's meeting with the Gandhis carries much significance amid dissatisfaction of G-23 leaders over the working style of the Congress leadership.

It is believed that Azad will present the final proposal of the G-23 members before the party's high command. The future of G23 will be decided after Azad's meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Azad hosted a number of G-23 leaders at his residence here today. Among those seen arriving at his residence included Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish TewariMani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar. According to sources, today's meeting was set to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal, who had invited the leaders of G-23 and other parties to his residence for dinner but the venue was shifted to Azad's residence after Sibal's recent "attack" on the Gandhis.

Sibal had after the Congress' rout in five assembly polls had given an interview to a newspaper said that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to head the Congress. According to sources, the Congress leadership is extremely unhappy with Kapil Sibal and also with Anand Sharma. A middle way can be found only after the meeting of Azad and Sonia Gandhi, said sources.

