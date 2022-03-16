Congress rebels, G23, meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house for assembly election debacle postmortem

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raj Babbar

Highlights The rebel group of Congress leaders or G23 is holding a dinner meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house

The Congress had to face humiliating defeats in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

Sonia Gandhi sacks all PCCs of all five states

Congress G23 meeting: The rebel group of Congress leaders or G23 is holding a dinner meet at veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in New Delhi. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held Kapil Sibal's house, is currently underway

Leaders present at Azad's residence are: Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Bhupender Singh Hooda, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Prithviraj Chavan, Manishankar Aiyyar, Shankarsinh Vaghela, Praneet Kaur, P.J Kurien, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Shashi Tharoor.

The Congress had to face humiliating defeats in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The G23, that had been demanding an overhaul of the Congress and election for the party presidentship, reiterated its call for a revamp following the poll humiliation.

Earlier this week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A day after the meeting, Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, asked the party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation state units.

