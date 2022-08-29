Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks Congress: 'Modi an excuse, party had issues with me since G23 letter'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Was forced to leave my home," Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

Highlights This was Ghulam Nabi Azad's first interaction with the media ever since he resigned from Congress

Azad also said Rahul Gandhi is not interested in being a successful leader

Earlier, Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi for the worsening situation of the Congress party

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday alleged he was forced to leave the Congress party. The statement by the former Congress leader came while he was talking to reporters in Delhi.

"I have been forced to leave my home," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them."

"Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," added Azad.

Talking to reporters, the former Congress leader today said he respects party president Sonia Gandhi the same he did 30 years back.

"My respect for Sonia Gandhi is the same as 30 years back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is the same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally, I pray for his long life," he said.

Azad further said all within the Congress party made attempts to push Rahul Gandhi towards success.

"We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested..," Azad was heard saying.

Azad earlier resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years."

Meanwhile, several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch a new national party.

"MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir are here. A few more-some senior leaders and ex-ministers-will come in the evening. Azad Sa'ab said a national party will be formed, we'll begin from J&K and the upcoming poll will be fought strongly. Don't want to reply to comments, we'll reply with a victory," said ex-Congress leader Salman Nizami.

"Under the leadership of Azad ji we will launch a national party and the work will begin from Jammu and Kashmir. Azad ji will go to J&K and will form an alliance with like-minded parties and leaders. All the criticism coming Azad Ji's way will be answered by winning elections," ex- Congress leader Salman Nizami had earlier announced.

(With inputs from ANI)

