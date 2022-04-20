Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site for second time in a month, tenders on spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site second time in a month, tenders on spot

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. This is the second time fire broke out at the same site within a month. A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said. The previous fire had broken out on April 9, after which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighboring areas. The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

Last week, the Delhi High Court expressed its concern over the recent incidents of fire at the Ghazipur landfill site here and sought a status report from the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Commission, and other concerned authorities explaining the reason behind the fire.

The court also asked the authorities to explain how the fire was dealt with and what they intended to do to avoid it in the future.

